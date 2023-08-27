Smilegate takes a step back from triple-A shooters to give players a much more visceral feel in their latest game, Crossfire: Sierra Squad. This new VR game is meant to immerse players and give them a no-nonsense, battle-focused arcade shooter experience. In this article, we talk about everything you need to know about Crossfire: Sierra Squad including its release date as well as gameplay and story details.

Crossfire Sierra Squad Release Date: August 29, 2023

Crossfire: Sierra Squad is set to release on VR consoles for PC through Steam and on the PS5 through the PS VR2.

Gameplay

Crossfire: Sierra Squad is different from the previous Crossfire game, CrossfireX, which had aspirations to replace Call of Duty by having a gritty single-player campaign and a competitive multiplayer experience. Sierra Squad has a simpler objective: give players a single-player experience that is gritty, immersive, and more battle-focused. Crossfire: Sierra Squad boasts a campaign that features seemingly endless enemy forces controlled by a high-intelligence AI.

The game is designed to make sure that players can hop into the game and experience Crossfire's trademark high-quality characters, maps, and movements without being bogged down by a high difficulty-curve. The campaign boasts 60 campaign missions that will keep mercenaries busy, which should also be enough to allow them to experience the game's 39 types of weapons to dispatch the game's 17 types of enemies, including helicopters and LAVs. If things get too overwhelming, players can squad up with up to three friends to take on the large-scale battles together.

Story

Crossfire: Sierra Squad features the rival mercenary factions Black List and Global Risk once again. The player takes on the role of the leader of an elite fireteam, the Sierra Squad, as part of the Global Risk organization when they suddenly get into a skirmish with Black list operatives. Thankfully, the player is the leader of the most feared special unit in existence, so defeating crafty enemies in search of the truth won't be too hard for the player character.

