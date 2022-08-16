Crystal Palace defender receives sickening death threats from Liverpool fans after Darwin Nunez red card incident

Liverpool dropped points once again on Monday, playing to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, their second consecutive stalemate. In the process, summer signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in the 57th minute after losing his cool and headbutting Eagles defender Joachim Andersen.

Liverpool fans let their emotions get the best of him and sent in the ballpark of 300-400 death threats to Andersen. Via EPL Bible:

Joachim Andersen was sent 300+ abusive messages after Darwin Nunez headbutted him last night and got a red card. Embarrassing behaviour, do better. pic.twitter.com/y4U7JTbhPP — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) August 16, 2022

This is just frankly unacceptable. Yes, Andersen did sell the headbutt, but it was clear that Nunez popped off and didn’t keep his composure. He absolutely deserved a straight red. Thankfully, Luis Diaz’s world-class solo goal salvaged a point for Liverpool.

Reds supporters are undoubtedly passionate and it showed here, but not in a good light.

Anderson took to IG to reveal that he’d been getting threats.

“Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop [acting] tough online,” Andersen said before sharing screenshots of abuse and death threats in his inbox.

“Hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this.”

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk send Nunez a strong warning about his behavior on Monday, making it clear the Uruguayan needs to be better. Via ESPN:

“He has to control himself, definitely,” Van Dijk told reporters after the game. “He has to manage himself. He has to be knowing that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League.

“It will be a learning curve for him and hopefully it will never happen again. Obviously he was disappointed and also probably with himself.”

Nunez recently joined Liverpool from Benfica for a fee of €75 million. He will be suspended for three games.