The 2016 Chicago Cubs were a special team. The ball club featured plenty of talent, with 3B Kris Bryant and 1B Anthony Rizzo leading the charge. The Cubs snapped their World Series drought in 2016, earning their first Fall Classic victory since 1908. And for the first time ever, Bryant and Rizzo will face off against one another at the MLB level during the New York Yankees-Colorado Rockies clash on Friday night, per Talkin' Baseball.

Bryant is hitting second and playing right field in the game, as he's become primarily an outfielder after spending the majority of his time at third base in Chicago. Meanwhile, Rizzo will hit third and play first.

Cubs: Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo in 2023

Bryant was traded from the Cubs to the San Francisco Giants in 2021. He spent just a half-season in San Francisco before signing in Colorado prior to the 2022 campaign. Unfortunately, his tenure with the Rockies has been defined by injuries so far.

Rizzo ended up in New York in 2021 and has remained there ever since. He's endured some struggles in 2023, but is still a productive player. Rizzo's presence with the Yankees is even more important right now with Aaron Judge on the injured list.

Yankees-Rockies game

The Yankees and Rockies will play at 8:40 PM EST on Friday in Colorado. The Rockies aren't a contender but always prove to be a challenging opponent at Coors Field. New York won't have anything come easy during this series.

However, all eyes will be on Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, two Cubs legends who will square off for the first time Friday.