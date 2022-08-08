Cubs adding Franmil Reyes after Guardians’ shocking decision to DFA former 30-HR slugger

The Chicago Cubs are adding former Cleveland Guardians DH/OF Franmil Reyes, per Cubs beat reporter Sahadev Sharma. The Guardians had previously designated Franmil Reyes for assignment in a rather surprising decision. He is fresh off of a 30-homer season and Cleveland could use the offensive help. Nonetheless, the Cubs jumped on the opportunity to add the 27-year old slugger.

At first glance, the decision for Chicago to add Franmil Reyes may be surprising. The Cubs aren’t in the playoff conversation this season and were sellers ahead of the trade deadline. But Reyes is only 27-years old and has two years of team control remaining. So the Cubs can either invest in him and make him apart of their long-term plans, or they could trade him within the next couple of years. Either way, Chicago’s addition of Reyes is understandable.

However, the Guardians decision to move on from Franmil Reyes is questionable. Cleveland is in the midst of the playoff race and they need power bats in the lineup. It should be noted that Reyes is struggling this season. He’s slashing just .213/.254/.350. But as aforementioned, he hit 30 home runs just a year ago. He could have been an impactful bat for the Guardians down the stretch.

Franmil Reyes will try and turn his season around in Chicago. There will be less pressure on him since the Cubs are not in the playoff race. And if he finds his stroke, this will be a major steal for Chicago. Reyes has some of the best pure power in baseball.