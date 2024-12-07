The Chicago Cubs reportedly expect to have star shortstop Dansby Swanson back for the spring after offseason surgery.

“Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson underwent core injury surgery in early October, the Cubs announce, but is expected to be ready for spring training,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This past season, his second with the Cubs, Swanson played 149 games and posted batting splits of .242 AVG / .312 OBP / .390 SLG / .701 OPS. For about a month during the first half of the season, he tried to gut through a knee injury, during which he found little success at the plate.

Fortunately, he recovered and began to find his footing; from June on, he batted .258 / .327 / .420 / .747 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs.

Swanson is entering the third season of a 7-year, $177 million contract he signed with the Cubs in December 2022.