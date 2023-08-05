One of the hottest teams in baseball right now is the Chicago Cubs. Since the All-Star break, the Cubs are 15-7 and went from being five games below .500 to 57-54 and two games back of first place in the NL Central. They are currently behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds and are in a tight race. A big reason for their success is shortstop Dansby Swanson, and he's making his contract look like total robbery.

Last off-season, Dansby Swanson signed a seven year, $177 million dollar deal with the Cubs. Chicago fans have certainly been happy with the team's decision to sign him.

Swanson is currently the MLB leader for outs above average. To put that statistic into simpler terms: Swanson makes some absurd plays at short. He has 13 outs above average this season, the most of any player in baseball. He has seven of them coming in on the ball, five going to his right and one going back. There is no question about it, Swanson is one of the best defensive shortstops in the game.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His offense hasn't been too shabby, either. So far this season, Swanson is hitting .263 with a .796 OPS, 16 home runs and 51 RBIs. With how good he is on defense, those kind of numbers will more than do the trick. He seems to be heating up at the right time, too, as his average in the last 30 days is .298.

The Cubs have to be thrilled with the play they have gotten from Swanson so far this season. If he continues to play at this level, Chicago is certainly going to have a chance to get into the playoffs when the regular season comes to a close.