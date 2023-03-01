To begin the 2022-23 MLB offseason period, it seemed like the Atlanta Braves were the head and shoulders favorites to sign shortstop Dansby Swanson to a long-term deal. After all, Swanson had just posted the best season of his career in 2022, tallying 25 home runs, 96 runs batted in, and 18 stolen bases, along with elite defense in the middle of the diamond, en route to a 6.4 WAR campaign (per Fangraphs).

However, the Braves failed to step up to the plate and give Swanson his asking price in free agency; despite the 29-year old’s willingness to stay with his hometown team, the Braves reportedly refused to improve their six-year, $100 million offer for their franchise shortstop. The Chicago Cubs then sensed blood in the water, as they blew away the Braves’ reported offer by signing Swanson to a seven year, $177 million deal, a contract that pays Swanson around $9 million more per year.

More than two months later after signing with the Cubs, Dansby Swanson then opened up about his experience in his first foray into free agency. Swanson revealed that despite the Braves’ rigidness with their contract offer, the reality of a potential departure didn’t particularly sink in with him.

“I mean, I feel like ego gets in the way. They wouldn’t let me go, right? I’m a homegrown kid. I’ve kind of been leading this team for a while. I’m the center, glue of the team, like if there was ever anything going on, people would come to me,” Swanson said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Nevertheless, as the clock continued to tick and the reality of him not putting ink to paper yet on a new Braves contract started to set in, Dansby Swanson acknowledged that everything – including his move to the Cubs – happens for a reason.

“Things happen for a reason. I didn’t want to leave, I loved Atlanta. I still do. We accomplished a lot there, but I was pushing for even more,” Swanson added.

At the very least, the Cubs’ newest shortstop in Dansby Swanson knows he is at a place where he feels valued.

“It became clearer and clearer of where I was supposed to be. Everything just fell in line. This is just such an amazing organization to represent. It’s a historic place, man,” Swanson said.