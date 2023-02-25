Cody Bellinger’s offensive woes have been well-documented over the past two seasons. The former Los Angeles Dodgers’ MVP continued to play an impressive brand of defense in centerfield for LA in 2021 and 2022. On the other hand, his offensive output was minimal and it was clear that both sides needed a fresh start. Bellinger recently revealed what led to him signing in Chicago with the Cubs and his mindset heading into 2023, per The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma.

“We were both on the same page from Day 1,” Bellinger said. “That was a big reason why I wanted to sign here (with Cubs) because it’s speaking about what I feel is right, they’ve accepted it, they agree and we’ve just been working towards it. It’s just feeling more natural and getting confident with it.”

Cody Bellinger admitted that he’s feeling “refreshed” and “strong” heading into Spring Training and the season.

“It’s been pretty refreshing,” Bellinger said. “I’m very free, feeling athletic, feeling strong, feeling refreshed and feeling confident. It’s a pretty good combination right there. Now I’m just excited to get going.”

Bellinger was once regarded as one of MLB’s best all-around players. He offered speed, power, and defense. But as mentioned earlier, the offense has slipped away over the past couple of seasons. Injuries have played a role and Bellinger is still just 27-years old, so there’s reason to remain optimistic about his chances of rebounding.

Perhaps 2023 will be the year Cody Bellinger puts it all together once again. The Cubs certainly hope that will be the case.