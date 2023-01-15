The Chicago Cubs are eager to get back to their winning ways. Their 2022-23 offseason shows it, as they have looked to spend all over their roster. After luring some big free agents in, they have made another addition with veteran hitter Trey Mancini.

Mancini and the Cubs agreed to a two-year deal with an opt-out clause, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The 30-year-old was linked to Chicago previously in the offseason and now will look to help a new team get back to winning after securing his first taste of postseason success with the world-champion Houston Astros.

In 143 games with the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros last season, Mancini slashed .239/.319/.391 with 124 hits, 23 doubles and 18 home runs. Although his best days are behind him, he still clobbers the ball and has decent plate discipline.

Mancini joins a revamped Cubs lineup that features new additions Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger and Tucker Barnhart and promising players like Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Seiya Suzuki, Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom. The pitching staff, headlined by Marcus Stroman and free-agent addition Jameson Taillon, will look to be much better in order to help Chicago return to the postseason.

Just how big of a role Trey Mancini will play on the Cubs remains to be seen. At the very least, he provides them with a solid first base/designated hitter option and another veteran presence. Chicago will look to compete with the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central crown in the 2023 season.