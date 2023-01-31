Dexter Fowler played just two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, but he will always be remembered as among the many baseball heroes of the storied big league franchise, particularly because of his heroics in the 2016 World Series.

Fowler announced his retirement from baseball via Instagram Tuesday morning, and it’s got Cubs Twitter flowing with tributes to the former Chicago outfielder.

“It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats. from an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a “vet” in Anaheim — there are few things I will never forget…Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first “you’ve been traded to Houston” heart pounding call,” Dexter Fowler wrote.

“Dex was a real one, I’ll never forget his surprise show up at Spring Training and of course his leadoff Home Run in World Series game 7,” Twitter user @ManuclearBomb said of Fowler.

@ballskwok gives Dexter Fowler the legend stamp: “Said without a hint of irony: Cubs legend.”

Meanwhile, @lcm1986 pays respect to the former Cubs star: “Dexter Fowler is one of the most important Cubs of all time: 🎶 He brought rap music to Wrigley Field with his walkup songs💍 Won a ringForever an icon.”

“Dex and his adorable, hilarious family have brought my life joy. I hope he gets that joy back tenfold in retirement,” wishes Maggie Hendricks of Bally Sports.

Some more reactions:

Thank you for 2016. https://t.co/5kMEYypuIx — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 31, 2023

Dexter Fowler walks away from baseball as a player having played a total of 1,460 games with five different teams. He finishes his MLB career with a triple-slash line of 259/.358/.417 and a 104 OPS+.