Jameson Taillon is indeed headed to Windy City. Jon Morosi of the MLB Network has reported that Taillon has agreed to join the Chicago Cubs on a four-year deal worth $68 million.

That’s a big fish off the board in the starting pitcher market netted, as the Cubs bolster their rotation that was not spectacular in 2022. Last season, the Cubs were just 16th in the big leagues in starters ERA (3.95), 23rd in starters FIP (4.35), and only 24th in starters fWAR (7.7). Taillon should help raise the floor and elevate the ceiling of the Cubs’ starting rotation. In his final season with the Yankees, Taillon went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA and a 3.94 FIP to go with a .276 BABIP. He also allowed just 1.62 walks per nine innings, which was his best since his first year in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2016.

Adding Taillon also comes with a considerable injury risk, as he’s already had two Tommy John surgeries. That said, he’s been healthy for the most part of the last couple of seasons, so the Cubs are merely hoping that his body will hold up for at least the duration of his contract.

As for his former team, Taillon is a significant loss for the Yankees’ rotation which got solid numbers from him in 2022. Over the course of two seasons with the Yankees, Taillon went 22-11 in 61 appearances (all starts) and posted a 4.08 ERA while also lining up a 100 ERA+.

Taillon was taken by the Pirates in the first round (second overall) of the 2010 MLB Draft.