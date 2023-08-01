The Chicago Cubs reportedly designated 1B Trey Mancini for assignment on Tuesday, per Cubs beat writer Meghan Montemurro. Mancini is owed $7 million in both 2023 and 2024. Chicago decided to move on amid his frustrations at the plate this season.

The Cubs have been fairly active ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Their standout move so far has been acquiring 3B Jeimer Candelario from the Washington Nationals. The move signaled that the Cubs are likely buying ahead of the deadline. It also put to bed rumors of a Marcus Stroman and/or Cody Bellinger trade.

Mancini has struggled in 2023 though and the Cubs couldn't find a trade partner for him which prompted the decision to go in a different direction.

Cubs moving on from Trey Mancini

Across 79 games in 2023, Mancini has slashed .234/.299/.336 with a .635 OPS and just four home runs. His future is unclear now, but it wouldn't be surprising to see a team take a chance on him. After all, Mancini previously hit 35 home runs back in 2019.

Last year, Mancini swung the bat well to open the season with the Baltimore Orioles. He was ultimately traded to the Houston Astros in a move that didn't payoff for Mancini or Houston. Mancini hit just .176 with the Astros to go along with a lackluster .622 OPS.

The Cubs are still seemingly trying to compete despite Mancini's expected departure. Chicago is currently five games out of the NL Central, a division that doesn't feature much star power. As a result, the Cubs probably believe in their chances of erasing the deficit in the division.