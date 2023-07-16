Cody Bellinger is having a dramatic career turnaround with the Chicago Cubs, who continue to reap nice dividends off the investment they put in the former National League Most Valuable Player.

Bellinger, who was on fire anew at the plate during Saturday's 10-4 win at Wrigley Field over the Boston Red Sox, is now hitting an incredible .476 so far in the month of July. It's been nearly 100 years since the last time a player from the Cubs posted that kind of batting average for an entire month, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“Cody Bellinger is hitting .476 as we near the halfway point in July. That would be the highest BA by a Cubs player in a calendar month in nearly 100 years.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With 15 games left on the schedule this month for the Cubs, it will be a huge challenge for Cody Bellinger to sustain his current July pace. His nearly .500 batting average in July is definitely unsustainable in the long run, but he will just have to continue making things happen while the iron is hot.

In the win against the Red Sox, the 2019 NL MVP went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs, and four RBIs. With that performance, he raised his season batting average to .302, which would also be his best since posting .305 during his MVP season when he was still with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After going through injuries and regression in the succeeding years with the Dodgers after 2019, Bellinger was non-tendered by Los Angeles in 2022. He would then find a new home in Windy City, with the Cubs signing Bellinger to a one-year deal worth $17.5 million.