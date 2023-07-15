Chicago Cubs fans may not want the team to trade slugger Cody Bellinger at the upcoming trade deadline after all. Bellinger, who belted two home runs against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, followed it up with a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning of Saturday's game. He's absolutely on fire, and Cubs fans, as well as others, reacted to the Bellinger grand slam on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones.

A grand slam for Cody Bellinger! He's homered three times in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/YLd58YGr35 — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2023

Three home runs in the last 24 hours. Bellinger, who has been named as a popular trade chip by insiders, is absolutely on fire at the right time with the deadline less than a month away.

3 homers in his first two games after the break. 12 HRs total

136 wRC+

17.5 K% Cody Bellinger may be BACK-back. https://t.co/YPRsj5e1bF — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) July 15, 2023

CODY BELLINGER REVENGE TOUR IS IN FULL FORCE — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) July 15, 2023

The Cubs star might just be back. And it has fans of the New York Yankees, a potential Bellinger trade suitor, dreaming about the former National League MVP potentially clubbing home runs in pinstripes.

Just think Cody Bellinger could be doing this in Pinstripes in two weeks pic.twitter.com/twFSaeiRp4 — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) July 15, 2023

To which Cubs fans reply, not so fast.

He's literally wearing pinstripes today as he does this. Cody Bellinger should not be in any other uniform the next five years than these #Cubs pinstripes. https://t.co/cKyVsTjA2d — The Reverend KFidds (@KFidds) July 15, 2023

What was a one-year, prove-it contract with the Cubs has now turned into fans of the team wanting the former Los Angeles Dodgers star in Chicago for the long haul.

cody bellinger, i want to keep you in chicago 😭 extend him, there’s absolutely no other choice — Lauren Wisdom (@cubsfanscentral) July 15, 2023

Heading into Saturday's game, Bellinger is sporting a .302/.357/.518 slash line with 11 home runs, 31 RBI and 11 stolen bases while playing outstanding defense in the outfield.

While his underlying numbers left a bit to be desired, fans are now turning away from such statistics and simply admiring the absolute heater the Cubs slugger is on right now.

OK maybe we’re putting too much stock in Cody Bellinger’s quality of contact. That dude is on a heater 🔥 (Also wth James Paxton!) — Frank Stampfl (@Roto_Frank) July 15, 2023

As long as Bellinger keeps this up, he'll be one of the players worth monitoring as it gets closer to the trade deadline. Everyone now knows where Cubs fans stand on trading him, though.