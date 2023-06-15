Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger is still working his way back from a knee injury that landed him on the injured list. Currently on a stint in the minors, Bellinger is also reportedly playing first base with Triple-A Iowa. The decision to let him play first base was brought about to help ease the pressure on his body while giving him the chance to dust off the rust at the plate.

“So, it makes a lot of sense for us to [have Bellinger play first] now, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said (h/t MLB.com). “Obviously, we're not doing this because we see him as our first baseman the rest of the year, but more as a way of getting him back in the lineup.”

At the moment, the Cubs have Matt Mervis and Trey Mancini as the top two guys operating in the first base. With Cody Bellinger on the injured list, the Cubs have leaned on Mike Tauchman to cover the centerfield. Although he has been mostly an outfielder in his career in the big leagues, Cody Bellinger has also shown that he's capable of handling first base, having spent 262 games in that position overall.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before he got sent to the injured list, Bellinger was hitting .271 with a .337 on-base percentage and .493 slugging percentage. He also hit seven home runs and produced 20 RBI.

Bellinger, who signed a one-year, $17.5 million deal with Chicago last December, went 1-for-4 with a run batted in during a minor league appearance with the I-Cubs Wednesday.