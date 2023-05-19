Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of some severe struggles. In order to switch up the mojo a little, they have made some roster moves with some of their bigger names. One such move is that Cody Bellinger has been placed on the IL with a left knee contusion. Another one that will catch the eyes of Cubs fans is that Eric Hosmer has been designated for assignment, reports The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma.

The move truly comes as no surprise given Eric Hosmer’s struggles at the plate this season. Through 31 games played, Hosmer is batting .234, with a rough OBP of .280 and a slugging of .330. Not to mention, the Cubs recently brought up first base prospect Matt Mervis, who now figures to get most of the responsibility at the position.

Eric Hosmer now ends a very anticlimactic tenure with the Cubs. It is his first season in Chicago, and it comes after a rough one-season stint with the Boston Red Sox last year.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For Hosmer, he is most likely reminiscing about his days with the Kansas City Royals and winning a World Series. He is getting a classic lesson with Father Time that he hopes to prolong as long as he can.

For Cody Bellinger, Cubs fans have to be thrilled a left knee contusion is the extent of his injury. When the injury occurred it looked to be more serious, but a trip to the IL should have him ready to return at some point this summer. Cubs fans will hope Cody Bellinger is back sooner rather than later, as he is off to a red-hot start. For a Cubs team that is really struggling right now, they will take a timetable for his return as quickly as possible.