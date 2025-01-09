The Chicago Cubs made a strategic bullpen move on Thursday, acquiring right-handed reliever Matt Festa from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated utility player Miles Mastrobuoni for assignment.

Festa, 31, has had a journeyman career in the majors, spending time with the Mariners, Padres, Mets, and Rangers. In 2024, he posted a 4.37 ERA and an impressive 3.34 FIP in 22.2 innings for the Rangers. During his stint, his strikeout (25%) and walk (7.6%) rates improved. While his underlying numbers were mixed—he benefitted from a low .254 BABIP but was hindered by a 54.1% strand rate—his performance highlighted potential value as a middle reliever.

Originally drafted by the Mariners in 2016, Festa’s career has seen ups and downs, including Tommy John surgery in 2020 and bouncing between teams in recent years. However, his ability to adjust and improve, particularly with the Rangers in late 2024, suggests he could compete for a spot in the Cubs’ bullpen come Spring Training. Chicago’s bullpen currently includes offseason acquisitions Eli Morgan and Caleb Thielbar, as well as internal options like Porter Hodge and Luke Little, giving the team flexibility but few established anchors.

Mastrobuoni, 29, was a versatile defender for the Cubs but struggled at the plate. Acquired from the Rays in 2022, he hit just .221/.282/.268 in 255 plate appearances over two seasons. Despite his ability to play multiple positions and contribute on the basepaths with 15 stolen bases, his lack of offensive production made him expendable as Chicago builds depth with players like Vidal Bruján and Rule 5 pick Gage Workman.

Festa’s acquisition fits a familiar Cubs strategy of targeting pitchers with solid peripherals and untapped potential. While Festa lacks minor league options, meaning he must make the Opening Day roster or be exposed to waivers, his late-season success with Texas suggests he could secure a role. Additionally, Festa’s training at Tread Athletics, where Cubs pitching analyst Tyler Zombro also trained, might provide an edge in his development.

This trade, while not headline-grabbing, adds depth to a Cubs bullpen that remains a work in progress. The team has already been active this offseason with blockbuster deals for Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, and bolstering their relief corps with experienced arms like Festa will be key as they aim to contend in 2025.