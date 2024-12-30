The Chicago Cubs have stayed plenty busy all offseason, trading for Kyle Tucker being their crown jewel thus far. As the Cubs look to continue building out their roster, a former Seattle Mariners utilityman has caught Chicago's eye.

The Cubs are showing serious interest in Josh Rojas, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Mariners decided to non-tender him after the 2024 campaign, opening him up to free agency.

His final season in Seattle saw Rojas bat .225 with eight home runs, 31 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He has been unable to fully match his output with the Arizona Diamondbacks early in his career. In 2021, he Rojas hit .264 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI and nine stolen bases. A year later, Rojas hit .269 with nine home runs, 56 RBI and 23 stolen bases.

Overall, Rojas has hit .247 with 34 home runs, 189 RBI and 59 stolen bases over 569 career games. His numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, but he isn't a total zero in the batter's box. A bit more consistency at the plate, coupled with aggressiveness on the base paths, could make Rojas a valuable bat towards the bottom of the order.

But alongside his work in the box, Rojas is valued for his versatility. While the majority of his games have come at third base, the 30-year-old has also played second base, shortstop and outfield over his career. The Cubs may view him as a third base counterpoint to Matt Shaw, and if signed he'd likely open the season in that role. But as injuries and the overall length of season wear Chicago down, Rojas would be able to fill in essentially wherever is necessary.

Signing Josh Rojas won't bring as much buzz as landing Roki Sasaki or their Tucker trade. Still, he would be a sensible addition for a Chicago team looking to break through and make a run to the playoffs.