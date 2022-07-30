Chicago Cubs manager David Ross likely didn’t go into his game on Thursday thinking he’d be the talk of baseball social media. However, he became a hot-button topic during the game.

Cameras caught the former Cubs catcher-turned-manager flashing both his middle fingers during the game. He obviously aimed the gesture at San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson.

On Friday, Ross addressed the incident and apologized for the gesture. “I should definitely know better,” the Cubs skipper told reporters. “It was kind of my hello to a friend of mine on the other side and just got caught on camera.

“I don’t want any kids out there giving the birds to anybody,” the Cubs manager said. “It’s not the way I want to represent this organization or myself or my family. Poor taste. Sorry it got caught on TV.”

It seems as if the gesture wasn’t malicious in nature. And Pederson didn’t take offense to it. If anything he seemed amused, trying to hide a smile while refusing to be drawn into responding to the gesture.

One reporter asked if the gesture had anything to do with Mike Trout’s fantasy football league, to which Pederson declined. The Cubs manager didn’t have a gripe regarding fantasy football roster fules.

Pederson’s involvement in that league was highly publicized a few months back. Prior to a game between the Giants and Cincinnati Reds, Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Pederson.

This incident, however, didn’t resort to any physical confrontation. It was simply a joke amongst good friends. Pederson even praised the Cubs manager’s managerial style, especially his abilities with non-verbal communication.