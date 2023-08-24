The Chicago Cubs are making a strong push for the MLB playoffs. They are currently inside the picture in the National League Wild Card race, but they are still in a precarious spot, and that has driven Cubs manager David Ross anxious about the results of the games of Chicago's chief rivals for postseason spots.

“This is what’s so much fun to me about baseball — getting into this time of the year and rooting against the teams around you,” Ross said about the thrill of the playoff race, per Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune. “It’s funny, with all candidness, I can’t wait to get to my phone when we win. And I don’t want to check it when we lose.”

The Cubs have been on a roll of late, having won four of their last five games after defeating the Detroit Tigers on the road Wednesday to the tune of a 6-4 score. That was a great response for Ross's team following an 8-6 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.

Now, the Cubs will prepare for another important series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road that begins this Thursday. The Pirates are way behind in the playoff race, but Chicago can't feel too confident about their chances. Then again, they have swept the Pirates twice in the first half of the 2023 MLB season.

The Cubs have a slim lead over the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card picture at the moment, while the Philadelphia Phillies occupy the No. 1 Wild Card spot.