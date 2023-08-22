The Chicago Cubs look to make it two in a row today as they face the Detroit Tigers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Tigers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Yesterday it was a ninth-inning victory for the Cubs as they took down the Tigers. The Cubs did take an early lead though. They scored three in the top of the second inning, with the aid of a Spencer Torkelson error and Nick Madrigal double. In the fourth, it was a Sieya Suzuki home run that made it 4-0. The Tigers did attempt a comeback though. Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to two. Then, while Cody Bellinger drove in a tup in the top of the eighth, the Tigers tied it off a Javier Baez double and a Zack McKinstry single in the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the ninth Nick Madrigal doubled home a run and then scored on an Ian Happ fielders choice. Matt Vierling did get one back for the Tigers, but it was not enough as the Cubs won this third game in a row. Even the Tigers have a slim chance at the playoffs. They are eight games back of the Twins and are calculated to have a 0.7 percent chance at the playoffs.

Here are the Cubs-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Tigers Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+140)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Tigers

TV: MARQ/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs' offense came through again last night. It was seven runs last night, and since the All-Star break, the Cubs are second in the majors in runs scored per game at 6.09. Overall, they are fifth in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting tenth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Cody Bellinger helped in the win again last night, as he drove in another run while going 1-5. He leads the team in batting average and RBIs this year. His .322 average on the year is ranked fifth in the majors currently. This month, Bellinger has 19 RBIs while hitting .358. He has also hit five home runs and four doubles while scoring 15 times. To top it all off, he has stolen five bases as well this month.

Bellinger is not the only hot bat in the lineup. Seoya Suzuki has been hitting for some great power. Yesterday he added another home run, which was his fifth this month. On the month, Suzuki is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, and five home runs. That has led to him driving in nine, and scoring 11 times this month alone. Meanwhile, Nico Hoerner, the team leader in WAR, is coming in hot too. He is hitting .309 on the month with a .397 on-base percentage. He is also scoring a ton. While stealing seven bases, hitting two doubles and two home runs, he has scored 14 times this month. He has also driven in three runs.

Ian Happ drove in another run last night, which gives him five RBIs in the last week. He is hitting just .250 in the last week with a .280 on-base percentage, but his two triples and home run have led to the RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week, plus he has stolen a base. The Cubs as a whole hitting just .230 in the last week, but they are making the most of it, hitting well with runners in scoring position.

The Cubs send Drew Smyly to the mound today. His last three outings have come in relief, in which he has pitched an inning in each and not given up a run. This move was made after his last two starts when very poorly. He pitched 9.2 innings in two starts, giving up 12 runs and five home runs. If this reset works, the Cubs should be in for a good night.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

While the Tiger's offense is not great, they were able to put up six runs last night. With how their pitching had been going into the game, that could have been a win, but the pitching did let them down last night. On the year, they are 29th this year in runs scored, while also sitting 27th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. While the numbers are not great, there are some hot hittings in this lineup. Kerry Carpenter added to his hot streak last night. He hit a home run and a double while scoring twice. This month, Carpenter is hitting .371 with a .421 on-base percentage. He has eight home runs and a home run in each of his last three games. Meanwhile, he has also hit four doubles, leading to 13 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

Spencer Torkelson also adds another home run last night. This month, he is also dropping bombs. On the month, he is hitting .294 with a .392 on-base percentage. He has eight home runs this month with ten RBIs. Torkelson has also hit five doubles and scored 16 times this month. Meanwhile, Riley Greene is also having a solid month. He is hitting .270 on the month with a .313 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, a triple, and five doubles this month. That has led to nine RBIS and eight runs scored.

The Tigers send Reese Olson to the mound today for the start. He is 2-5 on the season with a 4.83 ERA. Recent stars have been up and down for Olson. In the first start of the month, he gave up four runs in five innings. He then rebounded to give up just two hits and no runs in six innings, but the next time out, it was four runs in 2.2 innings. If the Tigers can get a solid start from Olson, they will have a chance to win this game.

Final Cubs-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The pitchers in this game do not come in with a lot of promise. Drew Smyly was banished to the bullpen after a 6.65 ERA in July and then two bad starts in August. Meanwhile, Reese Olson has not been much better, and has given up for more runs in four of his last five starts. Both offenses are coming in hot though. The Cubs are one of the best offensive units since the All-Star break, while in August, the Tigers have been top ten in wRC+ and batting average. This should lead to a lot of runs in this one. The Tigers have covered 1.5 runs in six of the last ten, including five of the last six. As long as they can score, they will cover again.

Final Cubs-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-170) and Over 8.5 (-122)