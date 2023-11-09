Ex-Chicago Cubs manager David Ross spoke out on his recent firing in favor of Craig Counsell earlier this week.

The Chicago Cubs shocked the baseball world earlier this week when they swooped in and hired Craig Counsell as their new manager, despite heavy interest from the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers, who were hoping to retain him. That meant David Ross was out of a job. He was fired for no apparent reason except for the fact that Counsell became available.

Ross spent four seasons as the Cubbies' skipper and nearly got them back to the playoffs in 2023 after an impressive second half. While the decision to let him go came seemingly out of nowhere, the former catcher is still grateful for the opportunity but did admit there's a part of him that is angry with how things unfolded.

Via the Tallahassee Democrat:

“I think the thing that comes over me is that I am extremely thankful for the opportunity, to be honest,” an emotional David Ross told the Tallahassee Democrat in an exclusive interview Thursday.

“There was a lot of people who worked really hard alongside me. … I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way. There's great people there. I really don't have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest.

“I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for.”

There aren't really any hard feelings between David Ross and the Cubs, especially since he did last four years in his very first managerial job. Regardless, there will surely always be a part of him that says what if?

Chicago definitely got the right man to lead them into the future, though. Counsell is considered one of the best skippers in the Majors and fetched a record-breaking five-year, $40 million deal. That'll set the tone for how managers get paid moving forward, which potentially includes Ross. He should land on his feet elsewhere.