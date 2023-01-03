By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Chicago Cubs are closing in on another significant free agency splash. According to reports from Jon Heyman, the Cubs and veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer are closing in on a deal in free agency which would bring the 33-year-old to the North Side of Chicago.

Via Heyman on Twitter:

“Eric Hosmer, Cubs are close to a deal.”

The terms of Hosmer’s deal with the Cubs have not yet come to light, but it’s not expected to be a long-term contract for the veteran.

The Cubs have had a busy offseason, making bringing in the likes of Cody Bellinger, Tucker Barnhart, Dansby Swanson, and Jameson Taillon, among others, and now potentially adding Hosmer to the mix.

After a disappointing year in 2022, the Cubs will be hoping for a better go of things in 2023, and have made some meaningful additions during the offseason. While the departure of Willson Contreras to St. Louis will hang heavy over fans in the North Side, their new additions should inspire some confidence. At the very least, Hosmer and Co. can provide some potential trade deadline value for the Cubs should their season look like a wash come July.

Last year, Hosmer notably almost held up the blockbuster trade between the Nationals and Padres that saw Juan Soto swap DC for San Diego. Luke Voit was included in the deal instead, and Hosmer wound up on the Boston Red Sox, though he only played in 14 games for the team before being released in the offseason.

Across 104 total games in 2022, Eric Hosmer slashed .268/.334/.382 with 8 home runs, 44 RBI, and 38 runs scored.