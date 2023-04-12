Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Chicago Cubs have extended outfielder Ian Happ, according to a Wednesday tweet from Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami.

“The Chicago Cubs have extended All-Star outfielder Ian Happ: 3 years, $61 million,” wrote Cerami. “No options. Deal starts in 2024.”

Happ, a one-time All-Star and Golden Glove recipient with the Cubs, has spent seven years in Chicago since he first suited up in a 5-3 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, according to Baseball Reference. Happ has played in 10 games so far during the 2023 season, earning 11 hits, seven runs, one home run, 35 at-bats and 45 plate appearances.

Happ took home a Golden Glove selection in 2022, joining Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried, Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Ian Happ signed a one-year, $10.85 million contract with the Cubs in January, meaning he avoided arbitration and would be a free agent following the 2023 season.

The Cubs signed Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million contract in early December, bringing in the former National League Rookie of the Year and NL MVP from the Dodgers after he played in 144 games for Los Angeles last season.

“Bellinger’s deal is for one year with a mutual option for a second year,” L.A. Times Sports reporter Jorge Castillo wrote in a December tweet. “It’s a $12 million salary in 2023 and a $5.5 million buyout if the mutual option isn’t picked up — essentially a one-year deal because the option isn’t expected to be exercised.”

Ian Happ had a strong take on the Cubs’ offense during a January appearance on MLB Network’s ‘High Heat’ program.

“We added a lot of guys who have been really productive, big leaguers who have done a lot of really awesome things in their careers,” Happ said. “Guys who have won World Series’ in different places, guys that have been All-Stars, Gold Glovers all over the field right now.

“I think the offense is going to surprise a few people.”