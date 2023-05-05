Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

After Jordan Neely was killed in a New York City subway station this week, Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman took to social media to call out the media’s portrayal of the situation.

“The clear and obvious racism displayed my media and major news corporations in society is sickening. Clear. Obvious. Sickening,” Stroman tweeted on Friday. “Being black in society comes with a level of fear that is downplayed by those who never have to experience what we have been through/go through!”

Stroman also stated that although he grew up in New York, he never goes back to visit due to the racism on display in the city.

This is where I grew up and why I never go back to visit. https://t.co/oZnXFyqPDd — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 5, 2023

The commentary comes after Neely, a 30-year-old black man, was killed by an unnamed white Marine veteran while riding the F train on the New York City Subway.

Neely was reportedly acting in a “hostile and erratic” manner, before the Marine approached him from behind and placed him in a minutes-long chokehold until he was unconscious.

According to the medical examiner’s officers two days after the incident, the manner of death was homicide, due to “compression of the neck,” per CNN.

“Jordan Neely did not just deserve to live. He deserved to live a better life than what our society decided to afford him. We are devastated by his loss,” the African American Policy Reform said in a statement that was retweeted by Stroman on Thursday.

“Being Black and poor in America should not be crimes punishable by vigilante death,” Cubs’ Marcus Stroman echoed in a separate post on Friday.

Although the starting pitcher has gotten off to a fantastic start to the year, he is still using his platform to go beyond sports in 2023.