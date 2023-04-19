Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger has struggled at the plate over the past two seasons. Perhaps all he needed was a change of scenery, as the former Los Angeles Dodgers star is playing well to begin his tenure with the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger’s Cubs teammate Marcus Stroman shared a message on Twitter that Chicago fans will love in regards to Bellinger.

That boy Belli is back! 🗣️ https://t.co/axZUaCD2oC — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 19, 2023

“That boy Belli is back!”

Bellinger hasn’t posted an OPS over .700 since 2020. Through 16 games in 2023, Cody Bellinger is slashing .302/.357/.492 with an .849 OPS and three home runs. Although it’s still too early to call Bellinger’s 2023 performance a complete resurgence, he’s certainly trending in the right direction.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Cubs hold a record of 10-6 as of this story’s publication. They entered the 2023 campaign with uncertainty, but their results up to this point suggest they may be able to make a playoff run.

Marcus Stroman has helped to anchor the Cubs rotation. Stroman is among the league leaders in ERA with a mark of 0.75. He’s also recorded 25 strikeouts through 24 innings of work. Stroman earned the Opening Day nod for the Cubs this season, and he’s looked like a legitimate ace so far.

It will be intriguing to see if the Cubs can continue their impressive brand of play. If Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman continue to perform at a high level, the team’s odds of making a competitive run in 2023 will increase. Chicago has been an exciting team to watch so far, and they will try to keep playing well against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.