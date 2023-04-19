Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger has struggled at the plate over the past two seasons. Perhaps all he needed was a change of scenery, as the former Los Angeles Dodgers star is playing well to begin his tenure with the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger’s Cubs teammate Marcus Stroman shared a message on Twitter that Chicago fans will love in regards to Bellinger.

“That boy Belli is back!”

Bellinger hasn’t posted an OPS over .700 since 2020. Through 16 games in 2023, Cody Bellinger is slashing .302/.357/.492 with an .849 OPS and three home runs. Although it’s still too early to call Bellinger’s 2023 performance a complete resurgence, he’s certainly trending in the right direction.

The Cubs hold a record of 10-6 as of this story’s publication. They entered the 2023 campaign with uncertainty, but their results up to this point suggest they may be able to make a playoff run.

Marcus Stroman has helped to anchor the Cubs rotation. Stroman is among the league leaders in ERA with a mark of 0.75. He’s also recorded 25 strikeouts through 24 innings of work. Stroman earned the Opening Day nod for the Cubs this season, and he’s looked like a legitimate ace so far.

It will be intriguing to see if the Cubs can continue their impressive brand of play. If Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman continue to perform at a high level, the team’s odds of making a competitive run in 2023 will increase. Chicago has been an exciting team to watch so far, and they will try to keep playing well against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.