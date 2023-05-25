Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Marcus Stroman was fired up against his former team on Wednesday. The Chicago Cubs’ ace fired an 8-inning gem against the New York Mets, ultimately allowing two earned runs while earning the win. He struck out only three hitters, but was clearly effective nonetheless. Stroman has impressed with Chicago in 2023. However, his antics versus the Mets, the team Stroman pitched for in 2019 and 2021, led to the pitcher getting put on blast by his former ball club.

I LOVE MARCUS STROMAN pic.twitter.com/rLaX6vjUH1 — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) May 25, 2023

"Show some respect. Be a professional. It isn’t all about you.” ~ An anonymous #Mets player on Marcus Stroman taunting the dugout after throwing 8 innings last night. (Via: @NYPost_Mets) pic.twitter.com/Q5QmL48htq — GENY Mets Report (@genymets) May 25, 2023

“Show some respect. Be a professional. It isn’t all about you,” an anonymous Mets player said after Stroman taunted New York, per GENY Mets Report.

Marcus Stroman vs. the Mets

As mentioned earlier, Stroman pitched for the Mets in 2019 and 2021 (didn’t pitch in 2020 due to pandemic). He was fired up against the Mets but didn’t refer to the contest as a “revenge game,” per Phillip Martinez of SNY, via Yahoo Sports.

“I really don’t play into it too much, to be honest with you,” Stroman said. “Younger me may have seen it as a revenge game but now I know how to pitch, I’m very good at what I do, it’s just a matter of getting to a point mechanically and rolling start after start and staying there.”

His antics suggest that he did see it as a revenge game of sorts. Revenge or not, Stroman accomplished what he set out to do and led the Cubs to a big win against New York.

Cubs’ Marcus Stroman in 2023

Marcus Stroman has performed well in 2023 and a contract extension with the Cubs is reportedly a possibility. Following Wednesday’s outing, he now owns a 2.95 ERA and 1.094 WHP to go along with 54 strikeouts.

The Cubs are currently under .500, but Stroman is doing everything he can to keep them afloat in the National League Central division. He’s pitching like an ace and Chicago may be able to make a run at a postseason spot if Stroman continues to lead the charge.