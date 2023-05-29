Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Chicago Cubs SP Marcus Stroman is no stranger to displaying emotion while on the mound. He was back at it again on Monday and for great reason, as he spun a complete game shutout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. With the spectacular effort, Stroman became the first Cubs pitcher since 2020 (Alec Mills) to pitch a complete game shutout, per Marquee Sports Network.

The first @Cubs CG shutout since Alec Mills' no-hitter in 2020! pic.twitter.com/VHibhGuXK0 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 29, 2023

The fact that it came against MLB’s best team in the Tampa Bay Rays makes it even more impressive. Stroman ultimately surrendered just one hit while striking out eight and walking one in the Cubs’ 1-0 victory. He carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning as well, before giving up a hit to Wander Franco.

“Truly can’t put into words how amazing that moment was,” Stroman wrote on Twitter after the game. “So thankful and grateful for the best fans in the world. Y’all motivate me more than you know. Keep bringing that fire all year!”

Marcus Stroman has been reliable all season for the Cubs. He owns a 2.59 ERA and is emerging as not just the Cubs’ ace in 2023, but as one of the best pitchers in the sport.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stroman had previously displayed glimpses of stardom. Everyone around the MLB world understood that he featured the potential to be a true ace, but he has struggled to find consistency in past years. Stroman was a 2019 All-Star, playing with the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays during that season.

He didn’t pitch in 2020 amid the pandemic, but returned in 2021 with the Mets. He recorded a 3.02 ERA during the ’21 campaign.

2022 was his first season in Chicago, and he had a decent, albeit far from superstar-level season. Stroman posted a 3.50 ERA while striking out 119 hitters across 138.2 innings pitched.

2023, however, could end up being Marcus Stroman’s best season in the big leagues if he continues to dominate at an elite level.