The Chicago Cubs were mildly optimistic as the 2023 started a few weeks ago. As the season approaches the 20-game, the team is playing extremely well and that continued Friday afternoon as left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly threw 7.0 perfect innings in a 13-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Marcus Stroman, the ace of the Cubs staff who has a 2-1 record and a spectacular 0.75 earned run average along with 25 strikeouts in 24 innings on the mound, delivered a strong shout out to Smyly for his spectacular performance.

“My dawg Smyly was filthy. Beyond fun to watch. We’re nasty.”

Smyly was delivering a brilliant performance as he struck out 10 batters and walked none. He went into the top of the 8th inning with a historic performance in sight, but David Peralta of the Dodgers ended his chance at glory. Smyly actually sawed off Peralta, but the left-handed batter squibbed a slow roller down the 3rd base line.

Smyly and catcher Yan Gomes each went after the ground ball, and the two men collided. If one or the other had fielded it cleanly, it still would have been a difficult play to make.

The play was ruled a hit by the official scorer, and Cubs manager David Ross and the team’s trainer came out to see if Drew Smyly was OK. The pitcher was able to retire the next 2 batters before he came out of the game.

Appreciative Chicago fans responded with a huge ovation as the Cubs pushed their record to 12-7. The Cubs have scored 10 runs or more in 6 of their first 19 games.