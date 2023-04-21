The Los Angeles Dodgers took game one of the weekend series over the Chicago Cubs, but the Cubs look to bounce back after seeing their five-game winning streak snapped. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Cubs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Dodgers have been riddled with injuries this year, and are off to a 10-10 start because of it. They took game one of the series 6-2 as Mookie Betts entered the game as a shortstop. The team was led by James Outman in the win, as he hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the ninth to get the win. While he was at it, he gunned down Trey Mancini at the plate for a great outfield assist. The Cubs struggled at the dish on the night but were still in the game late until Michael Fulmer gave up the grand slam in the 9th.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

They are winning via the long ball. On the season they are second in all of baseball in home runs with 36. It was the home runs that brought them to victory yesterday. They hit three home runs that drove in all six of their runs in the 6-2 win. In the process of sending the ball out of the year, the Dodgers have scored 105 runs on the season, which is good for 4th in the majors. The on-base percentage is just slightly better than average, with a .335 on-base percentage, good for 9th in the league.

James Outman’s six RBIs last night brought him to second on the team. Max Muncy is the leader, as he has hit eight home runs and driven in 16 on the year. He is also walking a lot, walking 17 times bringing his on-base percentage to .418. J.D. Martinez has been primarily the DH, which has resulted in him driving in 14 runs and scoring ten times on the season.

The biggest area of need for the Dodgers right now is the bullpen. They have a combined 4.55 ERA which is 23rd in the majors. They have a WHIP of 1.45 and have struggled late in games. Luckily for the Dodgers, starting pitching has been solid. Julio Urias will make his fifth start of the year in this one and is coming off his first loss of the year. In the first three starts, he gave up just three runs in 18 innings, but against the Cubs, he gave up three in 5.2 innings. One of the runs was unearned, but he did surrender two home runs. If he can have another solid outing, the Dodgers will be in a position to win.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are off to a fantastic start and currently sit at 11-7 on the season. Before the 6-2 loss to the Dodgers, the Cubs had won four in a row, and seven of ten. In the process, they were dominating on offense and pitching. In the four-game win streak, the Cubs score 29 runs while yielding just five. Patrick Wisdom is hitting home runs, Nico Horner is stealing bases, and Marcus Stroman is pitching amazing. Everything has been clicking for the Cubbies.

One of the major players for this team has been Cody Bellinger. The former Dodger has gotten on base in his last 11 games and recorded a hit in nine of ten of them. that also includes a five-for-five day against the Athletics on the 17th. In that hot streak, Bellingers has hitten three home runs and driven in seven, while scoring 12 times in his last ten games.

On the hill for this afternoon’s game will be Drew Smyly. His three starts on the year have yielded a 1-1 record, but have also yielded improvement in each one. In his first start, he went just 4.2 innings, giving up six earned runs and allowing 11 baserunners. The next time out he went five innings, giving up one run, but did not factor into the decision. Finally, he went 5.2 innings, also giving up one run, but getting the win the last time out against the Dodgers.

Final Dodgers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The season-long series between these two teams is now tied at two games apiece. Both have covered the 1.5-run spread twice as well. With the teams trading wins, and Drew Smyly outdueling Urias last time out, the numbers seem to trend towards the Cubs winning, but Urias is one of the best, and he could easily shut down this Cubs offense. It took a ninth-inning grand slam for the Dodgers to win last night. Do not expect that to happen again, but do expect another late-inning victory. With that, it should be close, so take the runs and back the Cubs.

Final Dodgers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-114)