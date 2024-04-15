Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Suzuki is dealing with a right oblique strain, an injury he's dealt with in the past (although it was previously on the left side).
“Rough one for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch have been the team's two bright spots offensively. Suzuki strained an oblique on the left side in spring training last year and missed nearly six weeks,” Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after Rogers revealed the unfortunate injury news.
As Passan mentioned, Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch have performed well. The rest of the lineup has struggled for the most part. Stars such as Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, and Ian Happ are still trying to find consistency at the plate in 2024.
The Cubs will certainly miss Suzuki while he is out with the right oblique strain. They are hoping for a quick recovery. As of this story's publication, it is not certain how much time Suzuki will be expected to miss.
Seiya Suzuki's hot 2024 start interrupted by injury
Suzuki, 29, who made his big league debut in 2022, has experienced some highs and lows so far at the big league level. He had a respectable rookie season, but appeared in only 111 games. In 2023, despite dealing with some injury trouble, Suzuki performed quite well.
Overall, the Cubs outfielder slashed .285/.357/.485/.842 during the '23 campaign. He also hit 20 home runs and 31 doubles. And Suzuki had displayed signs of taking another step forward in 2024 before this unfortunate injury update.
Through 15 games, Suzuki is slashing .305/.368/.525/.893 and has already hit three home runs. Again, there is no question that Suzuki will be missed in Chicago's lineup. Perhaps the Cubs will attempt to make an early-season move to replace him.
Will Cubs offense find its groove?
The Cubs feature more than enough potential to record quality offensive numbers. As mentioned earlier, Michael Busch, who was acquired by the Cubs in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has started the season strong.
Meanwhile, Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson, and Nico Hoerner will anchor the offense. All four players are reliable offensive presences when they are on top of their games.
Right now, though, the majority of Chicago's lineup is in a slump. Fortunately for the Cubs, their offensive woes have not proven to bring the overall team down too much. The Cubs hold a 9-6 record heading into Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
There is reason to believe that the Cubs will be even better once their offensive stars begin to find their rhythm at the plate.
As far as Seiya Suzuki's injury status is concerned, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Cubs outfielder as they are made available.