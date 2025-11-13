Indeed, the loss in Game 7 of the World Series hit hard for free agent Max Scherzer. Nevertheless, he intends to soldier on. With all the talk about him joining the SF Giants, are the Chicago Cubs in the hunt?

On Thursday, Scherzer's name was floated as a potential pick-up for the Cubs to bolster their pitching staff, per Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation.

Bruce Lavine of 670 The Score pitched Scherzer's name as someone the Cubs could sign to a one-year deal.

“How would that look on a one-year deal for the Chicago Cubs?” Lavine said to Lance Brozdowski on the Cubs Weekly Podcast. “If you know they’re trying to win a pennant or a World Series, does that type of pitcher, even in his present form, and certainly he didn’t disappoint in the late-playoffs … would that type of pitcher fit into their plan, as well?”

Recently, Scherzer, 40, said to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that he still wants to continue.

“I still can do this,” Scherzer said. “The way I see it, I’m healthy. I’m going to be able to go into spring training. I’m going to be able to ramp up,” Scherzer said. “I have a track record of being a durable starter. I know how to navigate a season. I know how to navigate starts. I feel I’m in a much better position to be able to do that now that I have this thumb issue completely resolved.”

Max Scherzer has Hall of Fame credentials

Over the course of this season, Scherzer went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts, including the playoffs. He has only made 26 starts over the last two years.

But he has accolades to his name that make him a certain Cooperstown inductee. Altogether, Scherzer has three Cy Young Awards, is an eight-time All-Star, and is one of the fastest pitchers to achieve 2,500 strikeouts.

Currently, Scherzer has 3,489 strikeouts.