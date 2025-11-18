After making waves by declining his player option, Shota Imanaga will be back in Chicago with the Cubs after all, signing his $22.025 million qualifying offer to return on a one-year deal.

Breaking down the news on social media after it became official, The Athletic's Patrick Mooney revealed that Imanaga made the decision just before Tuesday's deadline, ensuring that a top pitching option will not hit the open market until late 2026.

“Shota Imanaga will be returning to the Chicago Cubs on a one-year, $22.025 million contract, a league source briefed on his decision said before Tuesday's deadline to accept or reject qualifying offers,” Patrick Mooney wrote.

Article Continues Below

Initially coming over to MLB after a successful career with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the NPB, Imanaga immediately found success with the Cubs in 2024, finishing the season with a 15-3 record, a 2.91 ERA, and 6.21 SO/BB, which led all pitchers. Imanaga was named an All-Star and looked like a potential stalwart for a Chicago team looking to make a run. In 2025, however, things fell back to earth for “The Throwing Philosopher,” going 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA and a 4.50 SO/BB.

In early November, the Cubs declined Imanaga's three-year club option, with the pitcher rejecting his own $15 million player option to seemingly send him to free agency. But now, with the $22.025 million qualifying offer picked up – making Imanaga one of only four players to pick it up – the two sides can see if Imanaga can return to his 2024 form and seemingly lock up a new long-term deal in Chicago, or if he will have to enter unrestricted free agency in 2026 shortly after the World Series.