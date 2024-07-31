Now that the MLB trade deadline has passed, teams will hope that their new additions will propel them into the playoff picture. But if they don't, they may put some of their players on waivers to save money. Teams like the Chicago Cubs will either start getting hot or try to bottom out and salvage what they can of their salary cap.

The Cubs made some very interesting moves. They swung a big deal to land star third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays, sold off relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. for some prospects, sent cash to add another prospect and traded for Nate Pearson, a reliever in his prime with years of team control. The moves give them a new cornerstone for the future while keeping the farm system fresh. What they did now may not pay off until later, though. Chicago's chances of making the 2024 postseason are not good.

Last season, the Los Angeles Angels put a host of players on waivers after their busy trade deadline failed to put the team on a path toward the postseason. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, teams everywhere are potentially looking to adopt this strategy and Neris is one of the biggest names to watch for.

Hector Neris could be put on waivers by Cubs if postseason chances fall

Olney writes the following: “Without the ability to trade players in August, they could look to dump salaries by unloading them on waivers. The most likely candidates are players on the cusp of free agency but not expected to receive a qualifying offer from their current team…One prime candidate seems to be Hector Neris. The Chicago Cubs are on the fringe of contention, but if they fall out of the race next month, they could put the right-handed reliever on waivers and save $1.5 million of his $9 million salary if someone claims him.”

Neris has had an up-and-down season with the Cubs but right now, things are trending in the right direction. He has allowed just one run in his last 11 innings, bringing his ERA down to 3.58 on the season. The 2022 World Series champion would surely be a nice addition for teams who want to make another addition to their bullpen.

As it stands, the Cubs are 51-58, in last place in the National League Central and sit seven games out of a Wild Card spot. Even if Paredes brings the pop they hope for, it probably won’t be enough to make a playoff push. It seems like Neris is bound to be put on waivers, giving him a better shot to compete in the postseason.