The reason Willson Contreras, Ian Happ weren’t traded at deadline

The Chicago Cubs stood pat at the MLB Trade Deadline and ended up keeping two of their longest-tenured players in Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Both guys were expected to be moved, but ultimately, they will remain in a Cubbies uniform until the end of the season.

By no surprise, Jed Hoyer was asked why the team didn’t trade Contreras and Happ. Basically, no offer was good enough. Via 670 The Score:

Jed Hoyer on Willson Contreras and Ian Happ not being traded: "Their value to the #Cubs — as players, as people — that value far exceeded what we were being offered." — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) August 4, 2022

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ are absolutely loved by the Cubs faithful. That being said, this is a business and if the duo was shipped off elsewhere, fans would’ve understood. Chicago is essentially looking to collect as many assets as possible and rebuild therefore it will not be surprising to see the two stars gone in the winter.

Contreras is having a bit of a down year offensively, hitting just .253 with 14 homers. Defensively, he’s actually not that great behind the dish either. Maybe that scared away other teams at the deadline. Who knows. He and everyone else thought his time in the Windy City was over after the fans gave Conteras a standing ovation last week.

As for Happ, he’s swinging it well. The 27-year-old is slashing .276 with nine homers and 46 RBI, making his very first All-Star Team in 2022. The Cubs are currently 41-61, which is last in the NL Central.

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ will be looking to finish the season on a high note before likely moving on in the offseason. There should be no shortage of suitors, either.