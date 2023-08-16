Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman reportedly has a right rib cartilage fracture, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

The Cubs have no timeline for Marcus Stroman's return to the rotation, according to Mooney.

This is a brutal blow for the Cubs, who ended up being buyers at the deadline and are hopeful to make the playoffs this season. They are currently 61-58 and sit 3.5 games out of first place in the National League Central. They are tied with the Cincinnati Reds in the division, and are trying to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers for first place.

The wild card is also a possibility for the Cubs. They are one game back of the Miami Marlins for the final spot. They are fighting with the Reds, Marlins and the Diamondbacks in that race.

It is also bad timing for Stroman, who was having a very strong season before this injury happened. With no timeline being given, it seems possible that he could miss the remainder of the season.

This news could impact Stroman's option decision this offseason. With the year he was having, it seemed like a lock that he would opt out and become a free agent this offseason. That could still take place, but it is less of a certainty with the injury taking place.

It will be interesting to see if a timeline eventually does come out for Stroman's return, and if he will be able to return at some point as the Cubs try to secure a playoff spot.