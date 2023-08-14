The Chicago Cubs opted not to trade Marcus Stroman or Cody Bellinger prior to the MLB trade deadline. Instead, Chicago opted to buy and try to compete for a playoff spot. Bellinger has continued to swing the bat well for Chicago, but Stroman has been on the injured list. Fortunately for the Cubs, Stroman is close to returning.

Stroman is reportedly expected to start Wednesday's game versus the Chicago White Sox, per MLB.com. The announcement came after Stroman threw an encouraging bullpen session. He clearly impressed the Cubs and Chicago believes he's ready to return.

Cubs: Marcus Stroman on verge of injury return

Stroman started the 2023 season strong. He performed well and helped keep the Cubs afloat. However, Stroman struggled throughout the month of July, something that could possibly be explained by his injury concern. The Cubs are hopeful that Stroman can begin pitching like an All-Star once again following his injury return.

Overall, Stroman owns a 3.85 ERA and 1.236 WHIP in 2023. He's also struck out 111 batters across 128.2 innings pitched. Stroman's steady first-half performance earned him the second All-Star selection of his career, but it will be interesting to see how he pitches during the second-half of the campaign.

The Cubs are currently in second place in the National League Central division, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers by 3.5 games. Chicago certainly still has a chance to surpass the Brewers and win the division. Stroman's performance down the stretch will go a long way into determining if the Cubs will make the playoffs in 2023.