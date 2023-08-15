Chicago Cubs fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the return of ace Marcus Stroman. Despite an announced plan for Stroman to come off the injured list and start Wednesday's game, the Cubs said Tuesday that Stroman will in fact not start after experiencing right rib discomfort, according to Maddie Lee.

Stroman last pitched on July 31 and was placed on the injured list two days later with right hip inflammation. He was expected to come off after the minimum 15-day requirement, but it is now unknown when he will be back on the mound for the Cubs.

Stroman was one of the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball in the first half, taking a 2.47 ERA into July. He struggled mightily in six July starts though, posting a brutal 9.11 ERA. He recorded one quality start in the month and did not make it past the fourth inning in each of his last three outings.

The Cubs would love to get a healthy and dominant Stroman back into the rotation, though they've faired pretty well without him this month. Chicago has an 8-4 record in August and has put itself right in the mix of the National League playoff race. The Cubs entered Tuesday's action one game out of a wild card spot and 3.5 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

If the Cubs continue to play well, it gives them the incentive to rest Stroman until he is as close to 100 percent as possible. It seems that he is over the hip injury, but it remains to be seen how long the rib discomfort will keep him off the active roster.