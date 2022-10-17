Cubs’ interest in crosstown free agency swipe of White Sox’ Jose Abreu, revealed

The Chicago Cubs are looking to find a way to get back into the playoffs after selling off a decent chunk of their top players over the past two seasons. Luckily, they have the resources to bring in some new faces this offseason, and it looks like they may have settled in on one of their crosstown rivals best players as a top free agent target.

The Cubs have needs up and down their roster right now, and it looks like they have settled in on Jose Abreu as a potential free agent target. Abreu had another strong season for the White Sox, but he’s going to be entering his age 36 season, and saw his home run tally go from 30 to 15 this season, which could dimish his value on the market. Either way, he could be a solid veteran leader to help out a young Cubs squad.

“Veteran first baseman Jose Abreu is high on the list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency this offseason, according to multiple sources.” – Bruce Levine, 670 The Score

Abreu would help any team he finds himself on, but he may be more interested in joining a World Series contender considering he’s nearing the end of his career. The Cubs could use all the help they can get, though, and they have the money to make a run at Abreu, so maybe they can make a deal happen here.

The White Sox don’t sound too interested in bring Abreu back this offseason, but that may change when they find out their crosstown rival is interested in him. Whatever ends up happening, it looks like Abreu is going to be a hot commodity on the free agent market after another strong season in 2022.