White Sox’s plan for Jose Abreu amid rumors of big shakeup

Jose Abreu has been at the heart of the Chicago White Sox roster for nearly a decade now, but the writing may be on the wall for the bulky first baseman.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the White Sox appear ready to move on from Abreu this offseason with a focus on building around the team’s younger stars.

Via USA Today:

“The White Sox loved having Jose Abreu the past nine years, and has been nothing but a class act and valuable hitter, but they plan to part ways with him. Simply, they need to shake up their team, and are making virtually everyone but Dylan Cease and Andrew Vaughn available in trades.”

After a season in which they had lofty expectations following back-to-back postseason appearances, the White Sox just flat out stunk for certain parts of the season. In what’s considered to be arguably the softest division in the MLB, they managed to finish at a mere even .500, 11 games out of first place behind the Cleveland Guardians and several wins out of the final Wild Card spot.

Jose Abreu has had several standout seasons for the White Sox, even garnering the AL MVP award during the Covid-shortened 2020 season to go along with three Silver Slugger titles and three All-Star appearances.

Even as he turns 36 next season, there’s likely to be a lot of interest in Abreu’s services. He may have posted the lowest slugging percentage of his career in 2022, but he still managed to bat over .300 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs.