Alex Cobb makes his second start of the year for the Cleveland Guardians as they face the Chicago Cubs. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Guardians prediction and pick.

Cubs-Guardians Projected Starters

James Tallion vs. Alex Cobb

James Tallion (3-3) with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Tallion went five innings in his last start, giving up nine hits and two home runs. He would surrender five runs, but take the win over the White Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Tallion is 3-3 on the road in ten starts. He has a 4.50 ERA And a .270 opponent batting average.

Alex Cobb (0-1) with a 7.71 ERA and a 2.14 WHIP.

Last Start: Alex Cobb made his first start of the season on August 9. He went 4.2 innings, giving up nine hits, a walk, and a home run. Five runs would score with four earned in a loss to the Twins.

2024 Home Splits: Cobb has not made a home start this year.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Guardians Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +112

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: MARQ/BSGL

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are 17th in runs scored this year, while sitting 22nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Ian Iapp led the way this year. He is hitting .230 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. Happ has 20 home runs and 67 RBIS. Further, he has stolen eight bases and scored 66 times. Seiya Suzuki is also having a solid year. He is hitting .269 on the year with a .340 on-base percentage. Suzuki has 16 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 51 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is hitting .276 this year with a .337 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs, 45 RBIs, and has scored 48 times.

Isaac Paredes has been great in the last week. He is hitting .294 in nthe last week with a .435 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, eight RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Ian Happ has also been solid in the last week with a .250 batting average with three home runs, five RBIs, and six runs scored. Rounding out the hottest bats is Dansby Swanson. He is hitting .381 in the last week with five RBIs and four runs scored.

Current Cubs have 23 career at-bats against Alex Cobb. They have hit .217 against him. Patrick Wisdom has gone one for two with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Mike Tacuhman is two for two and Ian Happ is one for three against Cobb.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians scored 12th in the majors in runs while sitting 17th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .282 this year with a .333 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 31 home runs this year, plus 97 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 26 bases and scored 89 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .249 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 26 home runs, 87 RBIS, and 67 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .326 this year with a .386 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 36 RBIS, and has scored 69 times on the year.

Josh Naylor has been great in the last week. He is hitting .269 with a .345 on-base percentage. Naylor has two home runs and six RBIS while scoring four times. Steven Kwan is not hitting great, but scoring runs and driving them in. He is hitting just .208 in the last week, with two home runs, four RBIS, and five runs scored. Jose Ramirez is also continuing his great year. He is hitting .286 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs and five runs scored.

Current Guardians have 43 career at-bats against Tallion. They have hit .302 against him. Lane Thomas is two for four with two home runs and four RBIs. Meanwhile, Andres Giminez is three for six with a double, and a home run plus two RBIs. Further, Josh Naylor, Steven Kwan, and Jose Ramirez all have multiple hits against Tallion.

Final Cubs-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Alex Cobb was not great in his first start of the year. Still, James Tallions has also struggled heavily this year. He has not been good on the road and facing a solid offense and a team that is one of the best in the majors at home this year. With that, take the Guardians to get another home win.

Final Cubs-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-132)