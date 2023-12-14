The writer and creator hints that this is the end for the HBO and Max show.

All good things must come to an end. And Larry David says that's the case with Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Season 12 will be the last for the hit comedy on HBO and Max. The finale will be on April 7, Variety reports.

Curb Your Enthusiasm final season

The creator and actor made a statement regarding the end of the iconic series.

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said. “And so ‘Larry David' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

The show has had a 24-year run, with breaks in between. In the late 2000s, it was released every other year. However, it was on hiatus from 2011 to 2017. Then, it came back in 2020 and 2021.

So, is this the final nail in the Curb Your Enthusiasm coffin? It sounds like it is. However, according to executive producer Jeff Schaffer, “Every season is the final season.”

But, Casey Bloys, the HBO CEO, seems to indicate that this is the end.

“It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny, and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre. Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer, as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

There are no details about the final season, except that Tracey Ullman, who played Irma Kostroski, is in the cast.

Be sure to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm with Larry David as it comes to its (we think) final episodes.