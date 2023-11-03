HBO announced the release date for the upcoming 12th season of its beloved Larry David comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

This is some pret-ty, pret-ty, pret-ty good news for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans. HBO just announced the release date for the upcoming Season 12 of its flagship Larry David comedy.

HBO chief Casey Bloys revealed the news at a press event Thursday that the show will make its triumphant return in February of 2024. “I was thinking last night that ‘Curb,’ in 12 seasons over 20 years, or something like that, has aired all over the schedule, and it is a highlight wherever it ends up,” Bloys said.

The past season of Curb, its 11th, began airing on October 24, 2021, while the 10th season ran in winter 2020.

The news was undoubtedly a welcome distraction for Bloys, who is currently in some hot water for allegedly creating fake social media accounts to troll TV critics (which sounds like something that would make for a good Curb Your Enthusiasm storyline, does it not?)

Bloys also addressed the rumors that this upcoming 12th season of Curb would be its last. “We generally leave that up to Larry, and I think he’s thinking about what he wants to do,” Bloys admitted. “He knows it’s kind of been an open invitation, so I think he’s going to decide whether he wants to continue or make this the final season. I would guess before it airs, he’ll decide.”

The rumors began swirling after production on Season 12 wrapped in March, when several producers of the show took to Twitter and made suggestive comments claiming they had filmed the “last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

But it seems rumors swirl at the end of every season of Curb Your Enthusiasm that it may be the last, as Larry David doesn't commit to filming a new season until he feels he has enough ideas he really likes to justify another season.

Details are scarce about the storyline of the new season, although Jerry Seinfeld did recently reveal at a standup show that he and Larry David had been talking about the tepid response to the Seinfeld series finale and were planning to do something about it, which the public would hear about soon.

This created buzz that possibly the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm would have another Seinfeld-centric storyline. The seventh season of Curb famously revolved around Seinfeld having a reunion special, with the real Seinfeld sets coming out of storage for the show-within-a-show reboot.

Whatever the plot of the 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, fans of the show and Larry David are schvitzing with anticipation.