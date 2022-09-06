Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty finally revealed

After almost two years, we’re finally getting a taste of Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion: Phantom Liberty has finally been revealed.

Unfortunately, CD Projekt Red says that the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will only be released for the PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X, leaving behind previous-gen console owners.

In the trailer, we hear V pledge her loyalty to a “New United States of America,” while also revealing that Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand, still rests inside V’s head, admonishing the Cyberpunk 2077 protagonist for taking the oath.

CD Projekt Red also set the expectation for players on when they can get the game’s expansion. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be out in 2023, although CD Projekt Red didn’t divulge any more specific details.

Meanwhile, fans won’t actually have to wait long before enjoying new content for Cyberpunk 2077. Players who will also be watching the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Netflix series will appreciate a new DLC content pack that just got released today. This DLC pack will bring Patch 1.6, along with cosmetics related to the animated show. This will be the final major update that CD Projekt Red will release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Dubbed “The Edgerunners” Update, Patch 1.6 adds a Wardrobe that allows players to save up to six outfits to change up V’s appearance. Three new Fixer gigs are also added to the game, alongside six new firearms. Check out a summary of changes below:

A new wardrobe feature that lets players save up to six outfits

3 new gigs: Concrete Cage Trap, Desperate Measures, and Nasty Hangover

6 new weapons: Kappa, Senkoh LX, Hypercritical Iconic Precision Rifle, VST-37, MA70 HB, and Kyubi

5 new melee weapons: Neurotoxin Knife, Punknife, Claw, Razor, Cut-O-Matic

Cross-progression

New Photo Mode features

Roach Race arcade game – playable through arcade machines, which are also available for Android and iOS

There are also a variety of gameplay and balancing changes in the new update. For a complete list of changes, click here.