Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition will be hitting both digital and physical store shelves on December 5, 2023. The Ultimate Edition is a collection of the base Cyberpunk 2077 game, all free DLC, and the expansion Phantom Liberty. Most importantly, the game arrives in its version 2.0 form, which just means you're getting the better version of the game after its September 2023 update, with its bug infestation already gone.

CD Projekt Red also confirmed that physical versions of the Ultimate Edition will be made available on retail shelves. This marks the first time the game will be available physically on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X. Previously, the game could only be bought physically for the PS4 and the Xbox One. Ironically, these two consoles will not receive the Ultimate Edition treatment, given how Phantom Liberty was not released on previous-gen consoles.

The bundle feels deserved, as Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the gaming industry's greatest comeback stories, unlike its “Game of the Year Edition,” which is a dubious claim at best. Indeed, the expansion Phantom Liberty showed just how much improvement the game has had since release, so much so that it won Best Game Expansion and Best Game Trailer at this year's Golden Joystick Awards.

Cyberpunk 2077 evolved gradually through constant updates over the years, as well as in the addition of free DLC and the most recent, espionage-themed Phantom Liberty expansion, which even starred the veteran actor Idris Elba. Talk about a glow-up.

