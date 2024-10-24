In a recent episode of Kandi Burruss’ Speak On It, rapper Da Brat opened up about her relationship with NBA legend Allen Iverson, shedding light on both the charm and the challenges she faced during their time together. Known for her private nature, Da Brat's candid reflections provided fans with a rare glimpse into her past, revealing the dynamics that led to the relationship's demise, GlobalGrind reports.

Expand Tweet

Da Brat characterized Iverson as incredibly charming and generous, recalling how he consistently went out of his way to make her feel special. “I used to wake up, pick his clothes out, and cook breakfast,” she reminisced. Her attention to detail extended to ensuring Iverson's happiness, as he spoiled her in return, creating an environment where she felt valued. “I was like, ‘This is amazing. This is it,'” she said, reflecting on the early stages of their relationship. However, the glitz of dating an NBA superstar came with significant complications. Da Brat acknowledged the distractions that came from Iverson's lifestyle, particularly his interactions with other women, which ultimately strained their bond.

Da Brat's comments paint a vivid picture of her efforts to make the relationship work, coupled with the frustrations she faced as she navigated the challenges of dating someone in the limelight. The rapper pointed out that while Iverson had the charm and generosity to keep her content, the presence of his “baby mama and some kids” created a complicated situation. “It lasted for a good while,” she said, but the inevitable drama that followed became a major issue.

The Breaking Point

The tipping point came during an encounter in a hotel hallway. Da Brat recounted a moment when a “half-naked” woman approached them, directly asking for Iverson while she stood beside him. The disrespect stung, prompting Da Brat to react with anger. “I must've molly-wopped that bit-h down the hall,” she said, revealing her frustration at the blatant disregard for their relationship. This incident served as the catalyst for her decision to walk away, illustrating her need to prioritize her self-worth. “I heard he was f—— this bit-h, that bit-h, bit-hes I knew, bit-hes I was cool with,” she added, signaling her determination to distance herself from the drama.

As Da Brat discussed the end of her relationship with Iverson, she hinted at a journey of growth and self-discovery. “I faded out answering the calls, and I just had to pull out, and it eventually fizzled out,” she explained, showcasing a mature approach to dealing with the situation. In a refreshing twist, Da Brat also revealed that Allen Iverson wasn’t her last boyfriend, further emphasizing her growth since their breakup.

Shifting focus, Da Brat expressed her deep connection with her current girlfriend, Jesseca Dupart. “I'm grown as hell,” she said, highlighting the importance of self-love and boundaries in relationships. With a new sense of clarity, she spoke of her desire to marry Jesseca, underscoring how this partnership feels unique compared to her previous experiences. Da Brat’s honest and humorous reflections resonate with viewers, showcasing her journey toward embracing self-worth and setting healthier boundaries.