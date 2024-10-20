Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has become known for his touchdown celebrations in the NFL with his signature “griddy” dance. Chase decided to switch up his routine in Week 7 after a score against the Cleveland Browns.

After his score in the third quarter over Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II, Chase stepped over the defender with an aggressive stomp. Chase continued stomping in celebration with shades of former NBA star Allen Iverson's iconic celebration after scoring over Tyronn Lue in the 2001 NBA Finals.

https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1848078513993134580

Chase's touchdown was the first of the game for quarterback Joe Burrow, who would later find Tee Higgins for his second score. The Bengals were thoroughly dominant on both sides of the ball throughout the in-state rivalry game, limiting the Browns to just 14 points.

At the time of his touchdown, Chase had four catches for 46 receiving yards and a score. His modest tally led the team on a day when the Bengals' defense controlled the game. Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson went down with an apparent Achilles injury in the game, forcing backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson into action. Cleveland would close the game with Jameis Winston under center.

Winston was responsible for the Browns' lone passing touchdown of the game, finding tight end Njoku in the end zone in garbage time.

Bengals improve to 3-4 with Week 7 win

The Bengals have had a pension for slow starts the past few years but are seemingly back on track in Week 7 with a dominant win over the Browns. Though they entered the game as heavy favorites, Cincinnati has been prone to upset losses in 2024.

Cincinnati struck first right off the bat as returner Charlie Jones took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. The score was Jones' first of the year and second in his career after taking a punt the distance as a rookie in 2023.

Following the kickoff, the Bengals never trailed in the game despite limited production on offense. Burrow threw for just 181 yards in the game but added his two touchdowns without an interception. Running back Chase Brown added 44 yards on the ground and could not find the end zone.

The Bengals return home in Week 8 for a more difficult challenge against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles will also be coming off a lopsided Week 7 win over the New York Giants.