Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney demanded the league make changes to a long-standing arch nemesis in the NCAA transfer portal, said Sports Illustrated’s Brad Senkiw in a Friday report.

“What’s wrong with a little bit of development?,” Swinney asked. “What’s wrong with a little bit of time?”

Just one day after he said he built the Clemson program in “God’s Name, Image and Likeness,” the two-time NCAA national champion created yet another cheesy masterpiece for the college football world when he suggested transfer portal changes to penalize players and slow down “hasty” transfers.

“We all want this microwave (playing career),” Dabo Swinney said. “We need to have a crock pot mentality.

“The best meals come from that crock pot when you leave at about 8:00 in the morning and mama’s got some food in the crockpot. That’s going to be good when I get home about 6:00, right? But everybody wants it in the microwave, and that’s usually not the best meals, the one you just heat up. That’s how everybody wants it to be.”

Clemson lost 11 players in the transfer portal before the 2022 season and eight before the start of 2023, according to 247Sports. They gained two players, Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson and Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson, in the last two seasons.

Dabo Swinney again had a response to his NCAA transfer portal woes, saying building a team through the portal “means they’ve missed on kids” and “are no longer signing the best of the best out there” in an early-April interview with ESPN.

“My transfer portal is right there in that locker room,” Swinney said. “If I’m constantly going out every year and adding guys from the transfer portal, I’m telling all those guys in that locker room that I don’t believe in them, that I don’t think they can play.

“We’re also not doing our job as coaches and recruiters if we’re bringing in a bunch of transfers. We’re not going to build our roster on transfers.”