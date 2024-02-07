Dakota Johnson called the state of Hollywood 'f**king bleak.'

Dakota Johnson thinks the state of Hollywood is “f**king bleak” as her tentpole film, Madame Web, is about to release.

In an interview with L'Officiel, Johnson revealed she's been discovering hard truths about Hollywood. One of these is that studios are afraid to make creative, original work.

“I am discovering that it’s really f**king bleak in this industry. It is majorly disheartening,” Johnson said. “The people who run streaming platforms don’t trust creative people or artists to know what’s going to work, and that is just going to make us implode.”

She then called it all “heartbreaking” and “f**king so hard” to “get anything made.”

“All of the stuff I’m interested in making is really different, and it’s unique and it’s very forward in whatever it is. We made a movie called Daddio that was sold at Telluride to Sony Classics, which was amazing, but it took a lot of fighting to get that made,” she added. People are just so afraid, and I’m like, why? What’s going to happen if you do something brave? It just feels like nobody knows what to do and everyone’s afraid. That’s what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing, and the safe thing is really boring.”

Dakota Johnson first gained notoriety for her role in The Social Network. She would go on to lead the Fifty Shades of Grey series with Jamie Dornan. Some of. her other film credits include Bad Times at the El Royale, The Lost Daughter, and Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Coming up, Johnson will play the titular role in Madame Web. Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim also star in the Spider-Man spin-off film.