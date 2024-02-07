Past Lives director Celine Song's next film may feature Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

Past Lives director Celine Song's next film may have some big names. Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal are all “in talks” for the film.

A star-studded group

Variety is reporting that Johnson, Evans, and Pascal are all “in talks” to star in the Past Lives director's next film. The film, Materialists, is being billed as a romantic comedy.

Dakota Johnson is known for her role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. She starred alongside Jamie Dorman in all three films. Johnson also gained notoriety for her roles in The Social Network, Suspiria, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Lost Daughter, and Cha Cha Real Smooth. Her upcoming film, Madame Web, will be released on February 14.

Chris Evans is widely associated with his role in the MCU. He played Captain America for nearly a decade. Evans is also known for his roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Snowpiercer, The Gray Man, and Knives Out.

Ironically, Pedro Pascal is a fan of Song's. He praised her film Past Lives for Time last year. He is known his roles in Narcos, Game of Thrones, and The Mandalorian. Pascal also led HBO's Last of Us adaptation with Bella Ramsey.

Celine Song made her directorial debut with Past Lives. Greta Lee and Teo Yoo starred in the film with John Magaro. It followed two childhood friends who reunite over the course of several years as adults. The film has been a huge success for A24, garnering awards left, right, and center. At the Oscars, the film is up for two major awards, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.